Ubisoft will be adding its famous characters into this Metaverse game

Video game publisher Ubisoft has announced plans on integrating its franchise into a very popular Ethereum-based metaverse game.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 3:04 AM CST
AAA-game publishers and developers are looking towards the emerging NFT and cryptocurrency space as a place of expansion and it seems that Ubisoft has taken the big leap of faith.

Ubisoft has announced a new partnership with Ethereum-based metaverse game The Sandbox, and the partnership features Ubisoft having its own plot of virtual land within The Sandbox metaverse. The publisher is free to monetize its plot of land however it wants, and will be launching an interactive space for gamers to enjoy, while also allowing for users to play around with Rabbids in the VoxEdit and Game Maker tools.

Decrypt reports that Ubisoft isn't going to stop at Rabbids invading The Sandbox, as it plans on introducing many more characters from its numerous franchises into the up-and-coming metaverse. It's possible that gamers could see characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise, Far Cry, or Rainbox Six Siege, enter The Sandbox metaverse throughout 2022.

"The Sandbox is welcoming all creators alike, whether born in web3 or already established game studios. We're pleased to see a company such as Ubisoft embrace the values of decentralization and let fans play with the Rabbids in novel experiences owned by their creators. The moment aligns with our mission to build the open metaverse, where everyone is welcome," said The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget to Decrypt.

NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

