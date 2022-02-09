All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Diet changes could add over a decade to your life, new study shows

A new meta-analysis has produced optimal diets that could improve your life expectancy by up to ten years for younger individuals.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 5:21 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine explores how diet impacts life expectancy.

Diet changes could add over a decade to your life, new study shows 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The research uses findings from meta-analyses and data from the Global Burden of Disease study (2019) to model how life expectancy changes with sustained changes in dietary intake of various food sources. These food sources included fruits, vegetables, whole grains, refined grains, nuts, legumes, fish, eggs, milk/dairy, red meat, processed meat, and sugar-sweetened beverages.

The authors found that by shifting from a typical western diet to a more optimal diet, a 20-year old individual could increase their life expectancy by more than ten years. For a 60-year old individual, life expectancy could increase by eight years, and for an 80-year old, it could increase by about three and a half years. Their in-between diet model to accommodate those with difficulty making drastic diet alterations could still see a six to seven-year increase in life expectancy for a 20-year old.

The largest life expectancy increases were made by increasing legume, whole grain, and nut intake while decreasing red meat and processed meat consumption. The effect gradually lessens as individuals get older, so you can never start eating healthier too early.

You can read more from the study here.

Diet changes could add over a decade to your life, new study shows 04 | TweakTown.com
Diet changes could add over a decade to your life, new study shows 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Probiotics 60 Billion CFU - Probiotics for Women, Probiotics for Men

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2022 at 2:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theconversation.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.