Elon Musk launched his own Tesla into space in 2018, where is it now?

Four years ago this week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk launched his own Tesla roadster into space. So, where is the vehicle now?

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 2:06 AM CST
Four years ago this week, SpaceX needed a test payload for its Falcon Heavy launch vehicle, and what better option than Elon Musk's own Tesla Roadster?

Elon Musk launched his own Tesla into space in 2018, where is it now? 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The red Tesla Roadster wasn't the only thing that was launched off the surface of Earth, as the SpaceX team placed a mannequin called "Starman" in the driver's seat where he still should be today. The Falcon Heavy took off from Florida, flying high into the Earth's atmosphere, where it released the payload.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who spoke to CNN, the Roadster is likely still in one piece but may have suffered some damage from small meteoroids that could have caused some dents in the cars shell. As of Wednesday, February 8, the Tesla Roadster is 234,000,000 from Earth and is moving away from the planet at a speed of 3,682 miles per hour.

To track Starman for yourself, check out this link www.whereisroadster.com.

NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

