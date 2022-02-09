All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Astronomer films out-of-control SpaceX rocket crashing into Moon

An astronomer has pointed his telescope at what he describes as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to collide with the Moon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 1:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Previous reports indicate that an out-of-control decommissioned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will collide into the Moon in early March.

Bill Gray, known for the Project Pluto software, which is used to track near-Earth objects such as asteroids/comets, called upon fellow astronomers to acquire data on what is believed to be a spent upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Astronomers pieced together the obtained data and estimated that the spent rocket stage will collide with the far side of the Moon, close to the equator, on March 4.

Now, the founder of the Virtual Telescope project, Gianluca Masi, who is equipped with several high-powered telescopes, captured the Falcon 9 booster on video and posted the footage to the Virtual Telescope Twitter account. Masi also captured a still image of the spent rocket stage, and while the quality of the video/image is lackluster, it's still very impressive when considering an amateur astronomer captured it.

Astronomer films out-of-control SpaceX rocket crashing into Moon 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2022 at 1:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.