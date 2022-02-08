Tesla will integrate Bitcoin into its future, but there's a catch

In Tesla's annual report to the SEC, the company states that the initial investment of $1.5 billion into Bitcoin has been worth it.

It has almost been an entire year since Tesla first invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, causing a massive spike in the value of the digital asset.

Tesla has recently published its 10-K, which is a detailed financial report that the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission requires all publicly traded companies to provide annually. Within the report, Tesla discusses its investment into Bitcoin, stating that as of December 21, the company has profited $128 million by selling some of the Bitcoin it purchased in early 2021, while also stating it had recorded a loss of $101 million on its position.

This would make Tesla's net profit to be $27 million, but due to the accounting rules, or lack of for crypto assets, the company's exact net profit isn't completely disclosed. Tesla states within its report that as of December 31, 2021, the "fair value" of its Bitcoin, which takes into account value increase throughout 2021 as well as recorded impairment losses, was nearly worth $2 billion, putting the company's BTC position up $500 million.

Tesla also states that it will continue to add digital assets such as Bitcoin to its balance sheets, writing that "we believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash", and "we continue adapting our investment strategy to meet our liquidity and risk objectives, such as investing in U.S. government and other marketable securities, digital assets and providing product related financing."

Here's the quote in full:

"We continue adapting our investment strategy to meet our liquidity and risk objectives, such as investing in U.S. government and other marketable securities, digital assets and providing product related financing. In the first quarter of 2021, we invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin. The fair market value of our bitcoin holdings as of December 31, 2021 was $1.99 billion. We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash," writes Tesla.

