Joe Rogan offered $100 million to leave Spotify for a new platform

Joe Rogan has been offered $100 million to leave Spotify and move his podcast over to a platform that attempts to rival YouTube.

Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 1:34 AM CST
Amid the viral controversy surrounding Joe Rogan and some of the comments he has made throughout The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the famous comic and commentator has received an official offer to trade over to a new video platform.

The controversy Rogan has found himself in began when musician Neil Young requested that his music be removed from the platform as he didn't want to be associated with a platform that he believes was spreading misinformation through the JRE podcast. Following Young's request came other prominent figures requesting their content be removed as well, and then over the weekend, a compilation video of Rogan saying the n-word went viral, only adding more fuel to the fire.

Rogan has responded to both the controversy surrounding the misinformation and the racial slurs he used throughout the years of the JRE podcast. Now, while things are reaching its boiling point, Rumble, a video-hosting website that is attempting to compete with YouTube, has offered Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify and bring his infamous podcast over to Rumble. The offer came directly from Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

NEWS SOURCES:roguerocket.com, forbes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

