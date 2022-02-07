All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX posts shocking video of Falcon 9 rocket separating at 3,700 mph

Elon Musk's SpaceX has shared a video of its workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9, reaching speeds of more than 3,700 miles per hour.

Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 12:33 AM CST
SpaceX recently launched the COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation satellite, and incredible footage of the rocket separating during the flight has been captured and published for the public to enjoy.

The above video has been posted onto the SpaceX YouTube channel and showcases the company's workhorse launch vehicle, the Falcon 9. The footage shows the Falcon 9 using its first-stage booster to push the rocket's payload higher into Earth's atmosphere at the ridiculous speed of more than 3,700 miles per hour. After the first stage has completed its burn, it separates from the rocket and makes its way back down to Earth.

During its descent, the rocket orientates itself to safely land so it can be reused, saving millions in manufacturing. After the first stage separates, the second stage ignites its Merlin boosters to continue the rest of the journey. Notably, the video showcases the payload firing, which is the "shell" of the rocket separating, allowing the payload to be dropped off at the requested altitude.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

