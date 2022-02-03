All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Sony offers Bungie employees $1.2 billion retention incentive plan

Russians own shocking amount of cryptocurrency, 12% of total value

A new report found that Russians hold a shocking amount of cryptocurrency equivalent to about 12% of total market value.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 3 2022 2:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russia's central bank has been pushing the government for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies, citing that digital dollars are a threat to Russia's financial system.

Russians own shocking amount of cryptocurrency, 12% of total value 01 | TweakTown.com

Despite the pleads from the Bank of Russia to ban cryptocurrencies, the Kremlin has seen an opportunity to make money by regulating the sector and has provided estimates for the total market value held by Russians. According to a report from Bloomberg, Russians currently hold more than 16.5 trillion rubles or $214 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in various forms, which is about 12% of the total value of global holdings, or around a third of Russia's stock index market capitalization.

The publication reports that two people working on the regulation proposals said that these estimates were conceived through an analysis of IP addresses from people that were visiting the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It should be noted that Russia is also the third-highest country for Bitcoin mining, and while the Bank of Russia urges the Kremlin to do a sweeping ban on cryptocurrencies, the Russian government seem to have obeyed the demands of Russia's President Vladamir Putin, who instructed authorities to create a regulatory process for the emerging currency.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2022 at 1:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bnnbloomberg.ca

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.