Sony has $10 billion left to spend on acquisitions through 2023

Sony's latest financials confirm it has roughly $10 billion left of its total $18 billion budget to spend on strategic buyouts.

Back in May 2021, Sony outlined its spending budget for its fourth mid-year plan which stretches from FY21 - FY23 (March 2024). The company's board of directors authorized a 2 trillion yen budget (roughly $17.4 billion) for strategic investments, acquisitions and buyouts, and share repurchases.

Sony has now revealed it has spent 850 billion yen (roughly $7.4 billion) of its allocated budget, leaving about $10 billion left for further purchases. Sony's current bill includes the substantial $3.6 billion buyout of Bungie, as well as billions in share buybacks.

Sony's Fourth Mid-Year Plan as of May 2021.

The bulk of Sony's spending was made on content IP, which follows the current feeding frenzy for games and franchises, and the lion's share was spent on its Games and Network Services segment.

What's interesting is that the $7.4 billion investment total also includes deals that haven't been made public yet. Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan said more acquisitions are coming: "We should absolutely expect more. We have many more moves to make."