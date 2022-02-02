All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WarnerMedia delays Suicide Squad game to 2023 before Disocvery merger

WarnerMedia has delayed Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game to 2023 ahead of its megaton $43 billion merger with Discovery.

Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 1:20 PM CST
Delay season strikes again: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new game from Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady, has been pushed back to 2023.

Warner Bros. Games, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, has delayed one of its most anticipated games to next year. Sources tell Bloomberg that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been moved from its expected 2022 launch to an undetermined release in 2023.

Just days ago WarnerMedia CEO Justin Kilar said the company would deliver "full slate of highly anticipated games" in 2022, and re-iterated original launch windows for Gotham Knights and the new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy. We noted Suicide Squad's absence, and we also noted that any one of the 2022 games could be delayed.

On top of the hardships of pandemic work-from-home development, WarnerMedia's games division is also faced with the challenges of the upcoming merger with Discovery. AT&T, who currently owns WarnerMedia, has decided to spin-off the entertainment company in a $43 billion transaction.

There's no updates on what will happen to WB Games following the merger, and AT&T didn't mention video games a single time in its recent earnings reports or calls.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

