Game devs condemn NFTs, tell fans they will never support them

Indie game developers are starting to openly condemn NFTs and release banners telling fans that they will never support them.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 11:02 AM CST
On the news that Worms developer Team17 is supporting NFTs (much to the dismay of its employees), multiple indie studios stand in solidarity and push back against the speculative platform.

NFTs are a hot unregulated craze that's rife with profit, speculation, and scams. Major games-makers like Ubisoft, EA, and Square Enix have expressed interest. Konami and Ubisoft have actually pulled the trigger and minted NFTs based on Castlevania and Ghost Recon. Now smaller publishers like Team17 are using their brands to do the same.

Worms NFTs are on the way, and multiple indies are pushing back. Team17 has published a multitude of games including Overcooked, Yooka-Laylee, and Aggro Crab, all of whose creators condemn the NFTs.

The developers have issued statements of their own and stand together against Team17's unpopular decision. Aggro Crab has terminated their contract with Team17 and says they are done with the publisher.

This marks the first time that games-makers pressure their publishers for NFTs; Ubisoft's own studios have yet to make any kind of statement.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

