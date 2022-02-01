All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ISS captures phenomenal images of Earth, displaying its beauty

The International Space Station has snapped some phenomenal images of Earth, showcasing the beauty of our little blue planet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 1:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The International Space Station (ISS) is an incredible vantage point to photograph the surface of the Earth, and some of the images are so beautiful that they could be hung on your wall.

ISS captures phenomenal images of Earth, displaying its beauty 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The International Space Station orbits Earth at an altitude of 250 miles, providing a very high position for photography of the Earth's surface. The two images found above and below were recently snapped by European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer and showcase the Arabian Peninsula.

Matthias wrote on Twitter that he wonders what these shapes and lines in the desert are, to which people replied, on the above image, saying the black line is the border between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The image below showcases the stark red sands of the Saudi Arabian desert that Digital Trends reports are apart of the ad-Dahna desert that is located 200 miles northwest of the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

ISS captures phenomenal images of Earth, displaying its beauty 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.41
$11.41$11.41$9.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2022 at 2:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.