All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

5,700 degrees exoplanet can relate to Earth in one way, scientists say

A new study found similarities between an exoplanet that's 5,700+ degrees in temperature and our little blue dot we call Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 3:08 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An exoplanet around 322 light-years from Earth orbits one of the hottest stars in the universe, and while it certainly doesn't harbor any life, Earth can still relate to it.

5,700 degrees exoplanet can relate to Earth in one way, scientists say 01 | TweakTown.com

The exoplanet is WASP-189b, and it orbits one of the hottest stars in the universe, HD 133112, at a distance of twenty times closer than Earth is to the Sun. Additionally, during the daytime, WASP-189b is estimated to reach temperatures of 5,791 degrees Fahrenheit. Moreover, the planet is comprised of gas that is estimated to be around 1.5 times the size of Jupiter.

So, how can Earth relate to a scorching hot gas planet hundreds of light-years away? In a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, a team of scientists found that WASP-189b may have a more complex atmosphere than previously thought as researchers measured the starlight passing through the gas giant and found unique chemical signatures. These chemical signatures indicated that WASP-189b might have atmospheric layers similar to Earth (troposphere, stratosphere, etc.)

"In the past, astronomers often assumed that the atmospheres of exoplanets exist as a uniform layer and try to understand it as such," said Jens Hoeijmakers, an astrophysicist at Lund University and study co-author.

"The gases in its atmosphere absorb some of the starlight, similar to ozone absorbing some of the sunlight in Earth's atmosphere, and thereby leave their characteristic 'fingerprint,'" Bibiana Prinoth, an astrophysicist at Lund University and lead author of the study.

"Our results demonstrate that even the atmospheres of intensely irradiated giant gas planets have complex three-dimensional structures," said Hoeijmakers.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 3:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.