All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Vitalik Buterin wants NFTs to be like items in World of Warcraft

The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has suggested that NFTs should eventually become like 'soulbound' items in WoW.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 1:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has suggested via his blog that NFTs should evolve into being "soulbound" like items in World of Warcraft (WoW).

Vitalik Buterin wants NFTs to be like items in World of Warcraft 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Buterin took to his website on January 26 to discuss the topic of "soulbound" NFTs, and comparing NFTs to items in World of Warcraft. Buterin explains that NFTs in their current form are similar to items in an MMORPG such as WoW as they "social signaling value: people who have them can show them off, and there's more and more tools precisely to help users do that". An example of this would be Twitter recently integrating NFTs and allowing for users to display them as a profile picture.

The Ethereum co-founder goes on to explain that when someone shows off a current NFT that can be purchased or obtained by doing "X" there is no way of knowing that person who is selling the NFT obtained it by doing "X", or just paid someone else for it. Buterin suggests the "proof of attendance protocol (POAP)", which, as he explains, is a protocol that "represents the idea that the recipient personally participated in some event."

Vitalik Buterin wants NFTs to be like items in World of Warcraft 01 | TweakTown.com

"While transferable NFTs have their place and can be really valuable on their own for supporting artists and charities, there is also a large and underexplored design space of what non-transferable NFTs could become."

If you are interested in learning more about this, check out the blog post by Buterin here.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 3:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vitalik.ca

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.