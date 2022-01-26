Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps

Intel's new Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs have been spotted again, with the new DG2-384 GPU spotted with 6 memory modules labeled as "Samsung K4ZAF325BM-HC16".

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

We should expect each of these GDDR6 memory modules to be 2GB a pop, clocked at 16Gbps -- which means with the 384 EU variant of the Arc Alchemist packing 12GB of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus -- resulting in around 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This is the second Arc Alchemist GPU, aka "SKU2" or the 384 EU variant -- packing 12GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps -- while the flagship "SKU1" or the 512 EU variant, packs 16GB of GDDR6 (8 x 2GB modules) at 16Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus for up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx