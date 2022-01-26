All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps

Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU with 384 EUs and 12GB of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps from Samsung labeled 'Samsung K4ZAF325BM-HC16'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 26 2022 9:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs have been spotted again, with the new DG2-384 GPU spotted with 6 memory modules labeled as "Samsung K4ZAF325BM-HC16".

Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

We should expect each of these GDDR6 memory modules to be 2GB a pop, clocked at 16Gbps -- which means with the 384 EU variant of the Arc Alchemist packing 12GB of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus -- resulting in around 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This is the second Arc Alchemist GPU, aka "SKU2" or the 384 EU variant -- packing 12GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps -- while the flagship "SKU1" or the 512 EU variant, packs 16GB of GDDR6 (8 x 2GB modules) at 16Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus for up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps 04 | TweakTown.com

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPUs will rock Samsung GDDR6 memory @ 16Gbps 07 | TweakTown.com

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.45
$570.00$570.00$612.65
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2022 at 9:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.