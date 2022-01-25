All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU shipments to improve 'considerably' in summer 2022, not far away

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 25 2022 6:55 PM CST
GPU shortages have been around for so long now that it feels like they'll never end, but it looks like there might be some silicon light at the end of the tunnel according to new reports out of DigiTimes.

The site reports that industry leaders are expecting a big shift in the GPU market in the summer of 2022, after some supply issues are worked out in between. Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Company is one of the key companies in the middle of the shortage chain, where they make Ajinomoto build-up films substrates -- or AFB substrates -- which is used on most GPUs, CPUs, chips, automotive processors, and so much more.

Once the company was completely flooded with orders, they couldn't make enough and it became a gigantic thorn in the side of many of the largest tech companies on the planet. Now we have AMD and Intel both promising that we can expect the companies to move into other ways of having this not happen again, and expand what they have on the market for consumers.

DigiTimes is reporting that insiders from both ASRock and TUL (the company behind PowerColor) will see a "significant improvement" in the current ABF substrate shortage "starting this summer". Both AMD and Intelt have said the same, and are both looking at alternative substrate partners to help in making GPUs.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "We continue - on the substrate side in particular, I think, there has been underinvestment in the industry. So, we have taken the opportunity to invest in some substrate capacity dedicated to AMD, and that'll be something that we continue to do going forward".

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: "By partnering closely with our suppliers, we are creatively utilizing our internal assembly factory network to remove a major constraint in our substrate supply. Coming online in Q2, this capability will increase the availability of millions of units in 2021. It is a great example where the IDM model gives us flexibility to address the dynamic market".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

