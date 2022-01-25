All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

James Webb Telescope reaches final destination, NASA says what's next

NASA announced that its James Webb Space Telescope has finally reached its destination approximately 1 million miles from Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jan 25 2022 3:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Following up on yesterday's article about NASA planning on performing a correctional burn for the James Webb Space Telescope, the space agency has announced good news - the burn is complete and Webb has reached its destination.

NASA took to its blog and social media channels to announce that at 2 p.m EST Webb fired its onboard thrusters for 297 seconds, or nearly five minutes. This burn was the final post-launch course correction to Webb's overall trajectory, and pushed the observatory into its final destination - the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2) located nearly 1 million miles away from Earth.

Despite the thrusters burning for nearly 5 minutes, Webb only increased in speed by 3.6 miles per hour, but that was all that was required to get the space telescope in its designated position. Now that Webb has arrived in its final location, engineers will begin the sophisticated three-month process of aligning all of Webb's optics, while also simultaneously waiting for its instruments to cool down for optimal use.

"Webb, welcome home! Congratulations to the team for all of their hard work ensuring Webb's safe arrival at L2 today. We're one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe. And I can't wait to see Webb's first new views of the universe this summer!", said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"During the past month, JWST has achieved amazing success and is a tribute to all the folks who spent many years and even decades to ensure mission success. We are now on the verge of aligning the mirrors, instrument activation and commissioning, and the start of wondrous and astonishing discoveries," said Bill Ochs, Webb project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

James Webb Telescope reaches final destination, NASA says what's next 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2022 at 12:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.