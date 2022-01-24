All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Many Crypto YouTubers got hacked, fraud videos posted scamming viewers

Multiple cryptocurrency YouTubers have reported their accounts being hacked and a fraudulent video being posted to their account.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 24 2022 2:31 AM CST
On January 23, a selection of cryptocurrency-based YouTube accounts was hacked, and videos were posted in an attempt to scam audiences.

Cointelegraph has reported that the following YouTube accounts were a victim of a hack; BitBoy Crypto, Altcoin Buzz, Box Mining, Floyd Mayweather, Ivan on Tech. Each of the hacked accounts had a video posted without the creator's permission that instructed viewers to send "USDT/USDC/BNB/ETH" to a wallet address that was in the description of the video in return for a new cryptocurrency called "OWCY".

Michael Gu, the creator behind the YouTube channel "Boxmining" spoke to Cointelegraph and said that it "seems like YouTube might be responsible" as he performed an internal virus sweep on his system that yielded zero results. Additionally, Gu posted on Twitter and said that he has two-factor authentication enabled, leading him to believe YouTube is responsible for the hack.

"What we noticed was on the BRAND account (which doesn't have a login. YouTube brand accounts are connected to personal) there was a login from the Philippines. Very likely this is either a hack on YouTube side or a rogue employee. That's how they got so many people at the same time," said Gu.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

