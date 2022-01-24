All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA reveal plans for James Webb Telescope arriving at its destination

NASA has revealed its plans leading up to the James Webb Space Telescope, finally reaching its destination at Lagrange point 2.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 24 2022 1:32 AM CST
The James Webb Space Telescope launched off the surface of Earth on December 25, 2021, and since then, it has been closing in on its destination at the second Lagrange point.

During its journey, Webb has completed the majority of its complicated deployment work that has unfolded the observatory out from a narrow configuration that fit inside of an Ariane 5 rocket to an extremely expensive and powerful space telescope that will be used to attempt to answer some of the biggest questions about the universe.

Webb is now nearing the end of its nearly one million-mile journey to Lagrange point 2, and as NASA explains in a recent blog post, the observatory will perform a correctional burn that will put it into orbit around the Sun. NASA writes that the Webb team have selected Monday, January 24 at 2 pm to fire Webb's thrusters, and to mark the milestone moment in Webb's overall deployment, NASA will be hosting a broadcast and news conference.

The show is called "What's Next for the James Webb Space Telescope?" and will feature experts in their respective fields answering questions submitted by the public. The Science Live show will be broadcasted at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT) on Monday, January 24, which will be followed by a news conference at 4 pm. Check it out here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

