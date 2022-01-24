All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures gorgeous 'Sail of Stars' galaxy

NASA's famous Hubble Space Telescope has been used to capture a gorgeous image of a spiral galaxy that features a 'sail of stars'.

Published Mon, Jan 24 2022 1:04 AM CST
NASA has taken to its blog to showcase a spiral galaxy that features a sea of glistening stars blanketed across the galaxy's "face".

NASA explains that the above spiral galaxy is called NGC 3318 and is located approximately 115 million light-years away from Earth within the constellation Vela. The space agency gives a history lesson on the naming of the constellation Vela, writing that Vela was originally part of a much larger constellation previously called Argo Navis, after the fabled ship in Greek mythology built by gods and the hero Jason to take himself and his Argonauts to Colchis to steal the Golden Fleece.

Due to its immense size and nature Argos Navis, it proved to be "impractically large", and was split into three separate parts referred to as Carina (central line of the hull), Puppis (poop deck), and Vela (sail) - each named after a part of the Argo ship. The renaming of the constellation certainly kept its nautical theme, and as NASA points out, the outer edges of the above galaxy "almost resemble a ship's sails billowing in a gentle breeze."

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

