Crypto.com reveals how much it lost from its most recent hack

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has revealed how much money was stolen from users during its most recent hack.

On January 17, Crypto.com announced that its exchange had been hacked as many users were reporting "suspicious activity" on their accounts.

The reports from users stated that coins were missing from their wallets, and in response to these user reports, Crypto.com paused all withdrawals across the exchange. The exchange stated that "all funds are safe", and that out of an abundance of caution, it will be enhancing security across all accounts. The exchange required all users to sign back into the app and exchange and also reset their two-factor authentication.

Crypto.com took to its blog on Thursday to publish a security report regarding the aforementioned hack. The report states that the hack affected 483 users, and unauthorized withdrawals totaled 4,836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC, and around $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies. The current prices of the previously mentioned cryptocurrencies are equivalent to $33.84 million. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.