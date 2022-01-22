All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crypto.com reveals how much it lost from its most recent hack

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has revealed how much money was stolen from users during its most recent hack.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jan 22 2022 1:03 AM CST
On January 17, Crypto.com announced that its exchange had been hacked as many users were reporting "suspicious activity" on their accounts.

The reports from users stated that coins were missing from their wallets, and in response to these user reports, Crypto.com paused all withdrawals across the exchange. The exchange stated that "all funds are safe", and that out of an abundance of caution, it will be enhancing security across all accounts. The exchange required all users to sign back into the app and exchange and also reset their two-factor authentication.

Crypto.com took to its blog on Thursday to publish a security report regarding the aforementioned hack. The report states that the hack affected 483 users, and unauthorized withdrawals totaled 4,836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC, and around $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies. The current prices of the previously mentioned cryptocurrencies are equivalent to $33.84 million. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

