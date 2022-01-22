All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter officially integrates NFTs, launches 'NFT Profile Pictures'

Twitter recently announced that it's adopting Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and allowing users to display them on their accounts.

Published Sat, Jan 22 2022 12:33 AM CST
Despite the contentious topic of NFTs, Twitter has stepped forward and has announced it will be integrating blockchain technology into its platform.

The social media giant announced that Twitter users that participate in Twitter Blue will now be able to verify ownership of their NFT and use it as a profile picture on their account. At the moment, the new "NFT Profile PIctures" is only available on iOS and locked to individuals who have signed up for the "Labs" feature.

Additionally, Twitter stated that the new feature won't be available to all iOS users using Twitter Blue, only some as the company wants to gather valuable feedback from a select audience before rolling the new feature out to all iOS and eventually Android users. Once an NFT has been verified by a user it will be displayed as a "soft hexagon across all Twitter surfaces where your avatar is visible". On top of that, tapping on the profile picture will display information about the NFT, such as the creator, collection and more.

Twitter officially integrates NFTs, launches 'NFT Profile Pictures' 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

