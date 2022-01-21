Ubisoft Quartz NFTs only made $2,392, likely hurt by higher supply

Some of gaming's biggest names are getting into NFTs, but not all of them have been successful.

NFTs are the latest monetization scheme that could make big waves in gaming. The market is particularly appealing for the likes of Konami and Ubisoft, who both have a wealth of characters from wholly-owned IPs to use as collectibles. Both companies have tried their hands at NFTs but only one has succeeded.

Konami's Castlevania NFTs have been quite popular, generating over $164,000 in auction on OpenSea. Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs, however, have been the opposite. The Quartz NFTs were minted as in-game cosmetics in Ghost Recon Breakpoint that could be auctioned and re-sold on platforms like Rarible and Objkt. Ubisoft Quartz NFTs have significantly higher supply than Konami's NFTs, with hundreds and even thousands of Quartz NFTs minted out versus the one-of-a-kind items minted by Konami.

Ubisoft Quarts NFTs - 6,000 total NFTs

P320 Sentinel - 3,000

Wolf Enhanced Pants - 750

Wolf Enhanced Helmet A - 250

M4A1 Tactical Wolves - 2,000

Konami Castlevania NFTs - 14 total NFTs

Castlevania - Dracula's Castle Pixel Art

Castlevania - Highlights

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art Global ver.

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art JP ver.

Castlevania - Holy Water VS Dracula

Castlevania - Vampire Killer

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (Family Computer ver.) - Beginning

Castlevania - Watch VS Queen Medusa

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES ver.) - Beginning

Castlevania - Boomerang VS Death

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (Family Computer ver.) - Bloody Tears

Castlevania - Axe VS Phantom Bat

Castlevania: Simon's Quest (Nintendo Entertainment System ver.)

Castlevania - Dagger VS Frankenstein & Igor

Whereas Konami's NFTs have one singular listing with buy now prices, gamers were left to fend for themselves with Ubisoft Quartz NFTs, resulting in people testing the waters with experimental prices. Without a set price or a direct parent listing, Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs were fragmented into listings with speculative pricing based around higher supply.

The results have been quite poor so far: Ubisoft Quartz NFTs have achieved just $2,392 in combined sales across both Rarible and Objkt, likely due to the watered-down demand from the higher supply. That's 98% less than what Konami has made with its Castlevania NFTs.

This teaches us two things: Ubisoft's platform was mired in controversy and in-game cosmetic NFTs may not be the proper way to tap the market, and that speculative price markets don't mesh well with high supply and low demand.