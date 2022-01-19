NASA and HeroX launch waste reprocessing and air quality challenges

Waste to Base Materials: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space and the NASA Air-athon Challenge have been launched by NASA and HeroX.

The challenges were created by NASA's Tournament Lab in collaboration with crowdsourcing platform HeroX.

The first challenge, Waste to Base Materials Challenge: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space, is seeking solutions to the problems caused by waste generated in space. Long spaceflights such as those to Mars, which for a round trip would take at least 12 to 18 months, would generate a lot of waste. Each submission for the challenge will be evaluated based on how it handles four categories: trash, fecal waste, foam packaging material, and carbon dioxide processing.

"This is exactly what our crowd is poised to do: solve intractable problems with an eye for efficiency and sustainability. I am eager to see the submissions," said HeroX President & CEO Kal K. Sahota.

The other incentive challenge is the NASA Air-athon Challenge, which seeks air-quality monitoring solutions, in the face of growing levels of air pollution and climate change. There is currently no single system that provides high-quality data on-demand regarding surface-level air pollutants, so NASA and HeroX have launched DrivenData.