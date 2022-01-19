SK hynix to detail GDDR6 @ 27Gbps, 24GB HBM3 @ 896GB/sec at ISSCC 2022
SK hynix will detail its new 12-Hi (layer) HBM3 at up to 896GB/sec bandwidth, and super-fast GDDR6 @ 24Gbps at ISSCC 2022.
SK hynix has once again updated its next-gen HBM3 memory, with some faster HBM3 memory being teased at the upcoming ISSCC 2022 event.
ISSCC (IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference) kicks off in late February, where SK hynix will be showing off its faster HBM3 memory capable of up to 896GB/sec of bandwidth. It was only a few months ago in October 2021 that the company unveiled its new 12-Hi (layer) HBM3 memory, with 820GB/sec of bandwidth -- since then, it has tweaked it up to 896GB/sec.
We know what to expect from the title of the session SK hynix is involved in is dubbed "A 192-Gb 12-High 896GB/s HBM3 DRAM with a TSV Auto-Calibration Scheme and Machine-Learning-Based Layout Optimization". FYI: "TSV" is through silicon via, but we don't know if this is prototype memory or something that will enter mass production and see SK hynix printing it onto devices en masse.
The original HBM3 spec from SK hynix was tapping out at 665GB/sec but then upgraded to 820GB/sec a few months later, and now we have another 10% more at up to 896GB/sec from the new SK hynix HBM3 memory. SK hynix will also be debuting its ultra-fast T-coil-based 27Gbps GDDR6... yeah GDDR6 @ 27Gbps (up from 16-18Gbps right now).
