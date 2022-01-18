All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Growing Starlink constellation could affect future space observations

A new study examines the effect the growing SpaceX Starlink satellite constellation will have on astronomers' scientific efforts.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 5:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study on the satellites' impact has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Growing Starlink constellation could affect future space observations 01 | TweakTown.com

Astronomers are concerned about the effect that SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation could have on their scientific observations as the constellation grows in size. Currently standing at almost 1,800 satellites orbiting at an altitude of roughly 550 kilometers (341 miles), SpaceX plans to expand the constellation to 10,000 satellites by 2027.

A team of researchers analyzed archival images taken by the National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), operating out of Caltech's Palomar Observatory, which scans the entirety of the night sky every two days, cataloging changes. In images taken between November 2019 and September 2021, researchers identified 5,301 satellite streaks. They are most apparent during twilight observations taken at dawn or dusk, the most critical time in finding near-Earth asteroids.

"In 2019, 0.5 percent of twilight images were affected, and now almost 20 percent are affected. We don't expect Starlink satellites to affect non-twilight images, but if the satellite constellation of other companies goes into higher orbits, this could cause problems for non-twilight observations," says Przemek Mroz, study lead author and a former Caltech postdoctoral scholar who is now at the University of Warsaw in Poland.

Scientists expect that almost all ZTF images taken during twilight will contain at least one streak in the future. However, the paper shows that a single streak affects less than 0.1% of pixels in a ZTF image.

"There is a small chance that we would miss an asteroid or another event hidden behind a satellite streak, but compared to the impact of weather, such as a cloudy sky, these are rather small effects for ZTF," continued Mroz.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Embroidered Spacex Hat Baseball Hats for Men and Women Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 1:01 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.