Drones blamed for attack on oil tankers that has killed three people

Early reports from police indicate that small flying objects, possibly drones, may have caused recent explosions in Abu Dhabi.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 2:02 AM CST
Early reports from police suggest that drones were used to attack oil tankers resulting in explosions that have killed three people and injured a few others.

A report from The Guardian indicates that drones may have been used by Houthi forces in Yemen to attack three oil tankers that were located close to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airport. The attack was claimed by the Houthi forces, and UAE police have acknowledged and reported the incident, stating that the explosions were likely caused by small flying objects.

The attacks and the quick claim by the Houthi forces is likely to increase the tensions between UAE and Houthi. The apparent drone attacks have killed three people, two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Additionally, six people have been injured, but most are reportedly suffering minor damage. The Guardian reports that the Houthi have been using drones equipped with bombs to attack the UAE over the duration of the war.

NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

