Tonga volcano eruption caught on video from space, triggers tsunami

A powerful underwater volcano recently erupted, and the explosive event was captured on video by an Earth-watching satellite.

Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 2:31 AM CST
On January 15, an underwater volcano located in Tonga erupted, and the violent explosion was captured from a satellite in space.

The video posted by Space.com was captured by the GOES West Earth-observing satellite that's currently operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The above video showcases an extremely large explosion occurring, followed by a plume of smoke floating up into the atmosphere to an altitude of 12 miles.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption immediately spawned a four-foot tsunami that hit Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa that's located around 40 miles south of the volcano. Additionally, tsunami warnings and evacuation orders were issued for neighboring countries. The Associated Press has reported that there have been no injuries following the eruption, but added that Tonga's internet access was interrupted following the explosion.

Due to the lack of contact with the residents, Australia and New Zealand are sending surveillance flights to assess the damage. New Zealand Defense Force tweeted that an Orion aircraft departed Auckland on Monday and is headed for the volcano. ABC News reports that a C130 has departed from RAAF Base at Amberley in Queensland and is also headed for Tonga.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

