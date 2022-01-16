Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X

This amazing Unreal Engine 5 mod gives us a tantalizing look at what The Elder Scrolls VI could look like on Xbox Series X.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a far ways off, but we do know the game will be running on Bethesda's new upgraded Creation Engine 2.0 to push new high-end photogrammetrical textures and visuals. We've only seen a brief cinematic snippet from 2018 and a few teases, but modders are using Unreal Engine 5 optimizations to show what could be possible with the new Elder Scrolls.

Environment artist Christian Gomm recently made a stellar demo recreation of Skyrim in UE5 that uses custom assets and Nanite tech, with polygons ranging from 100,000 to 15 million triangles.