All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X

This amazing Unreal Engine 5 mod gives us a tantalizing look at what The Elder Scrolls VI could look like on Xbox Series X.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 16 2022 3:44 PM CST   |   Updated Sun, Jan 16 2022 3:51 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

This impressive Skyrim demo in Unreal Engine 5 shows what The Elder Scrolls VI might look like on next-gen hardware.

Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 6 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a far ways off, but we do know the game will be running on Bethesda's new upgraded Creation Engine 2.0 to push new high-end photogrammetrical textures and visuals. We've only seen a brief cinematic snippet from 2018 and a few teases, but modders are using Unreal Engine 5 optimizations to show what could be possible with the new Elder Scrolls.

Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 1 | TweakTown.comHere's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 2 | TweakTown.com
Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 3 | TweakTown.comHere's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 4 | TweakTown.com

Environment artist Christian Gomm recently made a stellar demo recreation of Skyrim in UE5 that uses custom assets and Nanite tech, with polygons ranging from 100,000 to 15 million triangles.

Here's what Elder Scrolls 6 could look like on Xbox Series X 5 | TweakTown.com

"This is an environment I've been using to work on my photogrammetry workflow, and contains a mixture of my own photoscanned assets and materials, megascans and my own substance materials. The pine trees were made by me using Speed Tree, and the Spruce trees were from an unreal market asset pack.

"The majority of the environment was made in a few days, but I've been slowly adding to it as I create new photoscans, including many of the stumps and logs, all but one of the stone surfaces, some bark materials and foliage pieces. Almost all of the assets in the scene have nanite enabled and range in polycount from 100,000 to 15 million triangles."

Buy at Amazon

Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$41.88
$41.88$41.88$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2022 at 3:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:artstation.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.