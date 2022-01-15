All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Konami Castlevania NFTs: over $164,000 (49 WETH) made so far

Konami sees big success with its limited-edition Castlevania NFTs, which have made over $164,000 in cryptocurrency sales.

Published Sat, Jan 15 2022 4:05 PM CST
Konami's new Castlevania NFTs have been a big success with over $164,000 USD earned so far.

Note: All figures current at the time of writing.

Konami's NFTs are doing much better than Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs. The publisher has sold its limited-edition Castlevania NFTs for a total of 49 WETH, or about $164,535 USD. The data we've collected shows a highly speculative market with the intent of re-selling and collecting. The most expensive NFT was the Castlevania - Dracula's Castle Pixel Art which sold for over $25,000, and the lowest is Castlevania - Dagger VS Frankenstein & Igor that sold for $7,380.

The most interesting thing about the Open Sea auction is how disproportionate the offer amounts are to the sale price. For instance, the Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art Global ver. NFT was purchased for 5.26 WETH, or about $17,600, but the offer price is only $3,351. Only one of the NFTs have an auction offer that beats the sale price, and it's the aforementioned pixel art map.

Other publishers are no-doubt watching and taking notes.

Castlevania - Dagger VS Frankenstein & Igor

  • Sold For - 2.2 WETH ($7,380)
  • Current Price - 69 ETH ($232,399.59)

Castlevania - Holy Water VS Dracula

  • Sold For - 3.0388 WETH ($10,194)
  • Current Price - 69 ETH ($232,399.59)

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (Family Computer ver.) - Bloody Tears

  • Sold For - 2.6 WETH ($8,717)
  • Current Price - 79 ETH ($264,766.92)

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (Nintendo Entertainment System ver.) - Beginning

  • Sold For - 2.73 WETH ($9,153)
  • Current Price - 100 ETH ($335,148)

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art Global ver.

  • Sold For - 5.2699 WETH ($17,669)
  • Highest Offer 1WETH ($3,351.48)

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art JP ver.

  • Sold For - 4 WETH ($13,409)
  • Highest Offer - 1.2495 WTH ($4,187.67)

Castlevania - Highlights

  • Sold For - 5.281 WETH ($17,703)
  • Highest Offer - 3.4938 WETH ($11,709.48)

Castlevania - Watch VS Queen Medusa

  • Sold For - 2.8 WETH ($9,386)
  • Highest Offer - 0.8682 WETH ($2,909.82)

Castlevania - Dracula's Castle Pixel Art

  • Sold For - 7.7175 WETH ($25,857)
  • Highest Offer - 8 WETH ($26,811.84)

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (Family Computer ver.) - Beginning

  • Sold For - 2.88 WETH ($9,649)
  • Highest Offer - 0.1654 WETH ($554.25)

Castlevania - Axe VS Phantom Bat

  • Sold For - 2.5272 WETH ($8,466)
  • Highest Offer - 0.525 ($1,759.53)

Castlevania - Vampire Killer

  • Sold For - 2.898 WETH ($9,709)
  • Highest Offer - 0.159 WETH ($532.89)

Castlevania - Boomerang VS Death

  • Sold For - 2.646 WETH ($8,866)
  • Highest Offer - 0.29 WETH ($971.93)

Castlevania: Simon's Quest (Nintendo Entertainment System ver.) - Bloody Tears

  • Sold for 2.5 WETH ($8,377)
  • Highest Offer - 0.13 WETH ($435.69)
