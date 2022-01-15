Konami Castlevania NFTs: over $164,000 (49 WETH) made so far
Konami sees big success with its limited-edition Castlevania NFTs, which have made over $164,000 in cryptocurrency sales.
Note: All figures current at the time of writing.
Konami's NFTs are doing much better than Ubisoft's Quartz NFTs. The publisher has sold its limited-edition Castlevania NFTs for a total of 49 WETH, or about $164,535 USD. The data we've collected shows a highly speculative market with the intent of re-selling and collecting. The most expensive NFT was the Castlevania - Dracula's Castle Pixel Art which sold for over $25,000, and the lowest is Castlevania - Dagger VS Frankenstein & Igor that sold for $7,380.
The most interesting thing about the Open Sea auction is how disproportionate the offer amounts are to the sale price. For instance, the Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art Global ver. NFT was purchased for 5.26 WETH, or about $17,600, but the offer price is only $3,351. Only one of the NFTs have an auction offer that beats the sale price, and it's the aforementioned pixel art map.
Other publishers are no-doubt watching and taking notes.
Castlevania - Dagger VS Frankenstein & Igor
- Sold For - 2.2 WETH ($7,380)
- Current Price - 69 ETH ($232,399.59)
Castlevania - Holy Water VS Dracula
- Sold For - 3.0388 WETH ($10,194)
- Current Price - 69 ETH ($232,399.59)
Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (Family Computer ver.) - Bloody Tears
- Sold For - 2.6 WETH ($8,717)
- Current Price - 79 ETH ($264,766.92)
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (Nintendo Entertainment System ver.) - Beginning
- Sold For - 2.73 WETH ($9,153)
- Current Price - 100 ETH ($335,148)
Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art Global ver.
- Sold For - 5.2699 WETH ($17,669)
- Highest Offer 1WETH ($3,351.48)
Castlevania: Circle of the Moon - Main Visual Art JP ver.
- Sold For - 4 WETH ($13,409)
- Highest Offer - 1.2495 WTH ($4,187.67)
Castlevania - Highlights
- Sold For - 5.281 WETH ($17,703)
- Highest Offer - 3.4938 WETH ($11,709.48)
Castlevania - Watch VS Queen Medusa
- Sold For - 2.8 WETH ($9,386)
- Highest Offer - 0.8682 WETH ($2,909.82)
Castlevania - Dracula's Castle Pixel Art
- Sold For - 7.7175 WETH ($25,857)
- Highest Offer - 8 WETH ($26,811.84)
Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (Family Computer ver.) - Beginning
- Sold For - 2.88 WETH ($9,649)
- Highest Offer - 0.1654 WETH ($554.25)
Castlevania - Axe VS Phantom Bat
- Sold For - 2.5272 WETH ($8,466)
- Highest Offer - 0.525 ($1,759.53)
Castlevania - Vampire Killer
- Sold For - 2.898 WETH ($9,709)
- Highest Offer - 0.159 WETH ($532.89)
Castlevania - Boomerang VS Death
- Sold For - 2.646 WETH ($8,866)
- Highest Offer - 0.29 WETH ($971.93)
Castlevania: Simon's Quest (Nintendo Entertainment System ver.) - Bloody Tears
- Sold for 2.5 WETH ($8,377)
- Highest Offer - 0.13 WETH ($435.69)