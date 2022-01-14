Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans

Netflix is increasing the price of its subscription plans in the United States, including basic, standard, and 4K premium plans.

Netflix has raised the price of its standard and premium subscription plans in the United States.

On the heels of a record Netflix's record-breaking $22 billion 9-month revenues, the streaming giant is raising prices in an effort to generate more earnings. The company's standard plan is increasing by $1 to $15.49 monthly, and the higher-end premium 4K-ready plan now costs $19.99, a $2 increase over the previous price.

Netflix's basic option, which allows for one viewer at a time with 480p resolution streams, has risen to $9.99 a month.

The company recently hit an all-time high of 213 million paid subscribers as of Q3 2021 and is the top dog in the streaming wars, beating out competitors like Disney+, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu.

Executives and management have forecast FY2021 earnings to hit $29.67 billion.

Netflix will report its latest Q4 earnings on January 22.