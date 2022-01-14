All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans

Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans

Netflix is increasing the price of its subscription plans in the United States, including basic, standard, and 4K premium plans.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 2:58 PM CST
Netflix has raised the price of its standard and premium subscription plans in the United States.

Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

On the heels of a record Netflix's record-breaking $22 billion 9-month revenues, the streaming giant is raising prices in an effort to generate more earnings. The company's standard plan is increasing by $1 to $15.49 monthly, and the higher-end premium 4K-ready plan now costs $19.99, a $2 increase over the previous price.

Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans 535 | TweakTown.com

Netflix's basic option, which allows for one viewer at a time with 480p resolution streams, has risen to $9.99 a month.

Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans 664 | TweakTown.com

The company recently hit an all-time high of 213 million paid subscribers as of Q3 2021 and is the top dog in the streaming wars, beating out competitors like Disney+, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu.

Executives and management have forecast FY2021 earnings to hit $29.67 billion.

Netflix will report its latest Q4 earnings on January 22.

Netflix hikes price of basic, standard & 4K subscriptions plans 663 | TweakTown.com
