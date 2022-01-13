All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging

ONEXPLAYER's new Mini: handheld console that's a big bigger than the Nintendo Switch OLED, but packs powerful hardware inside.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 11:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ONEXPLAYER has just launched its new Mini gaming handheld, which packs an Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" CPU -- in fact, the flagship low-power Tiger Lake CPU in the Core i7-1195G7 -- and Iris Xe graphics.

ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Inside of the ONEXPLAYER Mini is the Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, based on the 10nm node and rocking a quad-core configuration with CPU clocks at base 2.9GHz, and boost up to 5.0GHz. Power-wise, we're looking at tweaks of between 12W and 28W, but ONEXPLAYER hasn't been up-front about the default power settings just yet.

On the GPU side of things, we have built-in Iris Xe graphics, with the updated Xe-LP architecture that has 96 Execution Units (EUs) enabled. The GPU itself is clocked up to 1.4GHz, while there's a 7-inch 1920x1200 display with 323 PPI and 100% of sRGB coverage. ONEXPLAYER packs in a huge 10,455mAh high-capacity, a fast-charging battery inside of the Mini gaming handheld.

ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 03 | TweakTown.com
  • ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+512GB: 1039 USD (24 hours), 1059 USD (24-72 hours), 1259 USD (retail price)
  • ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+1024GB: 1179 USD (24 hours), 1199 USD (24-72 hours), 1399 USD (retail price)
  • ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+2048GB: 1379 USD (24 hours), 1399 USD (24-72 hours), 1599 USD (retail price)

ONEXPLAYER offers the Mini in multiple configurations, with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage + 16GB + 1TB storage, and the flagship 16GB + 2TB storage. We're looking at between $1259 and $1599 USD retail, while there are 24-hour and 24 to 72-hour specials where the Mini is heavily discounted.

ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 05 | TweakTown.com
ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 06 | TweakTown.comONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 07 | TweakTown.com

There's even a Thunderbolt 4 connector that allows for some awesome external GPU content, making me want to buy the ONEXPLAYER Mini gaming handheld and put it through its paces.

ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 08 | TweakTown.com
ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 09 | TweakTown.comONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.99
$589.99$616.20$656.68
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2022 at 10:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.