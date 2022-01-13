ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging
ONEXPLAYER's new Mini: handheld console that's a big bigger than the Nintendo Switch OLED, but packs powerful hardware inside.
ONEXPLAYER has just launched its new Mini gaming handheld, which packs an Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" CPU -- in fact, the flagship low-power Tiger Lake CPU in the Core i7-1195G7 -- and Iris Xe graphics.
Inside of the ONEXPLAYER Mini is the Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, based on the 10nm node and rocking a quad-core configuration with CPU clocks at base 2.9GHz, and boost up to 5.0GHz. Power-wise, we're looking at tweaks of between 12W and 28W, but ONEXPLAYER hasn't been up-front about the default power settings just yet.
On the GPU side of things, we have built-in Iris Xe graphics, with the updated Xe-LP architecture that has 96 Execution Units (EUs) enabled. The GPU itself is clocked up to 1.4GHz, while there's a 7-inch 1920x1200 display with 323 PPI and 100% of sRGB coverage. ONEXPLAYER packs in a huge 10,455mAh high-capacity, a fast-charging battery inside of the Mini gaming handheld.
- ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+512GB: 1039 USD (24 hours), 1059 USD (24-72 hours), 1259 USD (retail price)
- ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+1024GB: 1179 USD (24 hours), 1199 USD (24-72 hours), 1399 USD (retail price)
- ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+2048GB: 1379 USD (24 hours), 1399 USD (24-72 hours), 1599 USD (retail price)
ONEXPLAYER offers the Mini in multiple configurations, with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage + 16GB + 1TB storage, and the flagship 16GB + 2TB storage. We're looking at between $1259 and $1599 USD retail, while there are 24-hour and 24 to 72-hour specials where the Mini is heavily discounted.
There's even a Thunderbolt 4 connector that allows for some awesome external GPU content, making me want to buy the ONEXPLAYER Mini gaming handheld and put it through its paces.