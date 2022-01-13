ONEXPLAYER Mini: Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 1920x1200 display, 100W charging

ONEXPLAYER has just launched its new Mini gaming handheld, which packs an Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" CPU -- in fact, the flagship low-power Tiger Lake CPU in the Core i7-1195G7 -- and Iris Xe graphics.

Inside of the ONEXPLAYER Mini is the Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, based on the 10nm node and rocking a quad-core configuration with CPU clocks at base 2.9GHz, and boost up to 5.0GHz. Power-wise, we're looking at tweaks of between 12W and 28W, but ONEXPLAYER hasn't been up-front about the default power settings just yet.

On the GPU side of things, we have built-in Iris Xe graphics, with the updated Xe-LP architecture that has 96 Execution Units (EUs) enabled. The GPU itself is clocked up to 1.4GHz, while there's a 7-inch 1920x1200 display with 323 PPI and 100% of sRGB coverage. ONEXPLAYER packs in a huge 10,455mAh high-capacity, a fast-charging battery inside of the Mini gaming handheld.

ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+512GB : 1039 USD (24 hours), 1059 USD (24-72 hours), 1259 USD (retail price)

ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+1024GB : 1179 USD (24 hours), 1199 USD (24-72 hours), 1399 USD (retail price)

ONEXPLAYER Mini 16G+2048GB: 1379 USD (24 hours), 1399 USD (24-72 hours), 1599 USD (retail price)

ONEXPLAYER offers the Mini in multiple configurations, with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage + 16GB + 1TB storage, and the flagship 16GB + 2TB storage. We're looking at between $1259 and $1599 USD retail, while there are 24-hour and 24 to 72-hour specials where the Mini is heavily discounted.

There's even a Thunderbolt 4 connector that allows for some awesome external GPU content, making me want to buy the ONEXPLAYER Mini gaming handheld and put it through its paces.