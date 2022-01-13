All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Celeron G6900 costs $42, equals Core i9-10900K for $440+

Intel's new Celeron G6900: dual-core Alder Lake CPU is faster than the Core i9-10900K processor in single-threaded performance.

Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 10:33 PM CST
Intel's new Alder Lake CPU architecture is here and while you might be drooling over the flagship Core i9-12900K processor, the dual-core Celeron G6900 processor is a freaking amazing CPU.

The new Intel Celeron G6900 processor is a 2C/2T chip based on the 10nm ESF Golden Cove architecture, with its dual CPU cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz. Intel packs in 4MB of L3 cache, 2.5MB of L2 cache, and has it all for 46W TDP -- but the price, man the price -- is just $42.

At this cost, it's an amazing CPU for an entry-level gaming PC that doesn't require a ton of multi-threaded CPU grunt. Well, Intel's new Celeron G6900 processor installed into an ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard and CPU clocks of up to 4.4GHz -- obviously overclocked -- and it beats the two-gen previous flagship Intel Core i9-10900K (with up to 5.3GHz CPU clocks) in single-threaded performance.

Benched on Geekbench results, single-core performance of the Celeron G6900 processor spits out 1408 points while there's 2610 points for the multi-core test. In pure single-thread performance, the 2C/2T Celeron G6900 beats the 8C/16T Core i9-10900K processor which scores 1393 in single-thread Geekbench.

Don't go expecting to throw a new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card into an Intel Celeron G6900-powered system and run at 4K 120FPS+ but more like Overwatch, League of Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, and many others will run great on the new dual-core Alder Lake CPU.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

