This restaurant chain won't let you in unless you have bought its NFT

A New York City restaurant chain has claimed it's the world's first 'member's only private dining club' where membership is an NFT.

A restaurant chain has announced that it's the world's first "member's only private dining club", where members are required to own an NFT from the chains collection.

VRC Group, founded by media mogul Gary Vaynerchuck has announced "Flyfish Club", a new take on the restaurant industry that focuses on a private dining experience for Flyfish Club members who have purchased an NFT. The announcement states that Flyfish Club is the world's first member's only private dining club where membership is purchased on the blockchain.

So, how does it work? There are two tokens at Flyfish Club, a "Flyfish token" and a "Flyfish omakase token", the former will grant members access to the cocktail room, restaurant, and an outdoor space that features "iconic views of New York City." The Flyfish omakase token grants individuals access to everything that the Flyfish token gives access to, plus an omakase experience that is conducted by one of the best sushi masters in the United States.

If you are interested in seeing the other founders of theVCR Group, or would like to check out the prices of the NFTs that grant you membership, check out the Flyfish Club website here. Flyfish Club will open in New York City in early 2023.