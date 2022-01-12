Here are 10 incredible NASA missions to watch out for in 2022
From testing Earth's planetary defense to launching new telescopes, NASA has outlined the top 10 missions to watch in 2022.
NASA has taken to its Solar System Exploration website to detail 10 incredible missions to watch out for during 2022.
One of the projects is already making headlines around the world, and that is the launch and successful deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope. If you haven't heard already, NASA recently launched the JWST on Christmas Day, and since then, the observatory has been traveling to its distant destination, completing the major parts of its unfolding process during its commute.
NASA launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) in November 2021, and it's the very first planetary defense mission designed to test a kinetic impact on an asteroid. The mission hopes to prove that slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid at 15,000 mph can change its orbit. NASA has slated the impact date for the DART spacecraft on September 26, 2022. There are many more exciting NASA missions to watch out for in 2022, and they can be found listed below.
10 Exciting NASA Missions in 2022
- James Webb Space Telescope
- Psyche spacecraft launch August 2022 - Psyche will be sent to an asteroid belt to orbit an asteroid
- Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART)
- Exploration on Venus with NASA's VERITAS and DAVINCI missions
- Europa Clipper - Will be sent to Jupiter's smallest moon of the same name
- ExoMars Rover
- Anniversaries on Mars
- Parker Solar Probe
- Private Companies Delivering Science to the moon - NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS)
- Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC)
