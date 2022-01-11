All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LEGO may cut ties with Activision-Blizzard over abuse scandal

LEGO is currently evaluating its partnership with Activision-Blizzard over abuse allegations, may cut ties with the pubblisher.

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 11:17 AM CST
LEGO is the latest company to re-evaluate its partnership with Activision-Blizzard in wake of the ongoing abuse scandals.

LEGO announces that it is contemplating its relationship with Activision and has delayed the release of a new Overwatch-themed LEGO product (the Overwatch 2 Titan) as a result. It's entirely possible LEGO could cut ties with the game developer entirely and cancel future sets--it's also worth noting the Overwatch sets are currently sold out on the LEGO website.

"We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment," LEGO said in a statement spotted by The Brick Fan.

"While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022."

Gaming's Big Three are also pushing back. Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony have spoken out against Activision-Blizzard and say they have "taken actions" and are scrutinizing their partnerships with the company.

Activision-Blizzard is currently facing a variety of lawsuits including:

  1. California Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation alleging sexual misconduct and discrimination
  2. Charges of violating National Labor Relations Act with unfair labor practices (ULP) and alleged union busting
  3. Class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud with over a dozen law firms trying to bring the case to trial
  4. SEC investigation regarding internal communications, workplace discrimination, and potential securities fraud
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

