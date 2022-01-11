All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
When will NASA's James Webb Telescope send back its first image?

NASA has revealed when the James Webb Space Telescope is expected to send back its first next-generation image of the cosmos.

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 3:32 AM CST
NASA recently announced that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) team has successfully deployed the observatory's 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror.

Now that the gold mirror has been deployed and the observatory has completed all major deployments, the team can move into preparing the telescope for science operations, which means snapping pictures of the vast universe. Researchers have already expressed their excitement for the data that Webb will be able to acquire, and with this data, scientists may be able to answer some of the biggest questions in the universe.

According to a new update on NASA's website, the Webb team will be breathing a little easier now that the major deployments are completed and will shift their focus onto aligning Webb's 18 primary mirror segments, a process that will take five months to complete. Simultaneously the Webb team will be preparing the observatory's instruments for science operations. NASA writes that Webb will deliver its first images sometime this summer.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

