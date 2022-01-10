Take-Two's $12 billion Zynga buyout is largest in video games history

Take-Two Interactive makes history with the largest video games acquisition of all time with its $12.7 billion proposal for Zynga.

Take-Two Interactive is prepared to pay up to $12.7 billion for mobile games titan Zynga. The deal represents the largest acquisition buyout in video games history.

Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive is planning to make video games history with the single largest buyout of all time. The publisher has made an offer to buyout Zynga's shares for $9.86, which implies a total price of $12.7 billion.

Take-Two's offer for Zynga beats Tencent's $10.2 billion buyout of Supercell in 2016 and Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021.

Zynga would create new mobile versions of Take-Two's prized franchises, a press release confirms, while also delivering consistent live service revenues via its multitude of monetized free-to-play mobile titles. Another big aim is widespread adoption and expansion to other territories using mobile gaming, and Zynga will create distinct cross-platform experiences across Take-Two's premium and freemium titles.

The deal allows a 45-day go-shop period where Zynga can accept proposals for other companies. Zynga has the option to sell its shares to another company if a better offer is made.