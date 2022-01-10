All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Facebook to be sued over its alleged role in murder of federal officer

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is currently being sued by the sister of a federal officer who was shot and killed in May 2020.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 3:04 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 10 2022 3:58 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The sister of a federal officer is suing Facebook's parent company, Meta, over its alleged role in the murder of Dave Patrick Underwood.

Facebook to be sued over its alleged role in murder of federal officer 01 | TweakTown.com

Angela Underwood Jacobs has officially filed a complaint in Alameda County Superior Court that claims the shooting of her brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, "was not a random act of violence" and that stems from a "culmination of an extremist plot hatched and planned on Facebook by two men who Meta connected through Facebook's groups infrastructure and its use of algorithms designed and intended to increase user engagement."

Underwood was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a federal building in Oakland, California, in May 2020. The two men charged with his murder were found to be linked to an anti-government Facebook group that was later banned from the platform in June 2020. Jacobs claims that Facebook bears the responsibility of her brother's murder for allowing these groups to exist on its platform and furthermore allowing extremists within these to connect and plot.

" Facebook bears responsibility for the murder of my brother. Facebook knowingly promoted inflammatory and violent content and connected extremists who plotted and carried out the killing of my brother. Facebook must be held responsible for the harm it has caused not just my family, but so many others through its promotion of extremist content and by promoting algorithms to actively recruit members to its web platform," Jacobs said in a statement.

" We believe and intend to show that Facebook's conduct has led to a rise in extremism throughout the world and acts of real-world violence, including the murder of Officer Underwood," said Jacobs' attorney, Ted Leopold

A Meta spokesperson told The New York Times that Jacobs' claims are "without legal basis," adding it has "banned more than 1,000 militarized social movements."

Buy at Amazon

Personalized Space Name Art Gift - Hi Res NASA photography!

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.95
$59.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2022 at 3:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.