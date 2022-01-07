All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mario Kart 9 is in active development for Switch, will have a 'twist'

Mario Kart 9 is currently in development at Nintendo's in-house teams, and will include a new twist on the Switch platform.

Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 4:45 PM CST
Five years after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's release on Switch, Nintendo is reportedly planning a new Mario Kart reveal for 2022.

Mario Kart 8 is the top-selling Switch game of all time. It was originally released in 2014 on the failed Wii U platform, then re-released a month after the Switch's 2017 launch. In the past five years, the game has amassed over 37 million sales as of September 30f and has likely moved 1-2 million units on top of this during the holiday season. Despite these huge numbers, it's high time for a new Mario Kart.

According to Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, Nintendo is indeed working on Mario Kart 9 and it could be announced this year. "I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year," Toto told Games Industry.biz.

Toto was also among the those who predicted a $399 Switch 4K model would release in 2020. That didn't happen, and instead Nintendo released the Switch OLED in 2021, a new model that does indeed pave the way for 4K gaming...but doesn't actually achieve it.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

