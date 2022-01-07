Sony's PlayStation VR 2 is about innovation, not sales

Raw sales data proves that Sony's VR ambitions are more focused on innovations in the console space rather than moving units.

Sony's next-gen PS5-powered VR headset is coming soon, but the company isn't chasing megaton sales with its latest HMD.

PSVR sales data shows one clear trend: PS4 gamers aren't too eager to bite on virtual reality. From 2016 to 2022, the PSVR has sold 5 million units globally, comprising about a 4.3% attach rate with the current PS4 shipment volume. Adoption has been very slow for a number of reasons. The $349 bundle price is a major deterrent, as is the need for extra space and having to deal with a snake's nest of cords facilitated by an extra compute box needed for image processing.

Sony's next-gen PSVR 2 solves a lot of these issues. The PS5-powered headset has a single USB-C cord that plugs directly into the console. There's no extra breakout processing box or a bunch of HDMI cords this time.

The biggestt barrier is still in place, though: Price. Gamers not only need to have a PlayStation 5, which is extremely rare and typically marked up way beyond its $499 MSRP, but also pay for the PSVR 2 itself. Based on the specs the HMD probably won't be cheap.

This brings us to the major point of Sony's VR ambitions. The company is clearly following innovation and passion rather than sales. Of course Sony wants to sell as many PSVR 2 units as possible, but the peripheral R&D costs have long been spent and any losses from the PSVR 2 (and PSVR) have been carefully budgeted into Sony's billion-dollar yearly income sheets.

The PSVR 2 has been in development for many years and represents Sony's desire to experiment and innovate in technologies; remember that Sony makes a whole manner of things, including AI robots and even electric vehicles. Yes, Sony is making a car.

The PSVR 2 is due out sometime soon. Check below for specs and info:

Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000x2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It's created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player's surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

PSVR2 Specifications