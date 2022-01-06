All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Watch this goldfish drive itself around on land in a vehicle

Scientists from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have shown how a goldfish can navigate an unknown environment in a vehicle.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 4:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The researchers responsible for the experiment published a study in the Behavioural Brain Research journal.

Watch this goldfish drive itself around on land in a vehicle 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The team of researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev built a fish-operated vehicle (FOV) to test if the goldfish were able to translate their navigational skills into a new environment, similar to how rats have done in previous research that involved them using little cars to get themselves to a destination.

They taught the goldfish to navigate a room by swimming inside its water tank, mounted above the FOV. A downward-facing camera, computer, and LIDAR system overhead tracked the fish and its orientation as it moved within the tank. The computer then used this to inform the movement of the FOV below.

Watch this goldfish drive itself around on land in a vehicle 02 | TweakTown.com

The fish was first allowed to swim around at random, noting how the FOV moved due to its actions. Then, the fish was presented with targets on the walls of the experiment room and rewarded with food if it reached them. The fish recognized the relationship between the targets and the reward. When placed in new environments with new obstacles, it could use the FOV to navigate itself toward its desired destination and receive its tasty prize.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Aqueon Aquarium Starter Kit with LED Lighting

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2022 at 2:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.