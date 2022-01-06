All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New clinical trials using DMT are underway for depression treatment

Small Pharma is beginning a phase two clinical trial of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT to treat major depressive disorders.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 5:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's not the first instance of psychedelics being studied for potential medical applications.

New clinical trials using DMT are underway for depression treatment 01 | TweakTown.com

N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is a hallucinogenic compound that has recently joined the other psychedelic compounds, including LSD, MDMA, ketamine, and psilocybin mushrooms, in a new wave of research into their use for potential therapies. The various compounds have shown promise for treatment of mental illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, particularly in traditionally treatment-resistant varieties.

"There's a significant unmet medical need. Of course, there are treatments for major depressive disorder, like SSRIs, but there's a huge underserved population because these treatments don't work for everybody and they have side effects too," said Dr. Carol Routledge, the chief medical and scientific officer at Canadian pharmaceuticals company Small Pharma.

Small Pharma uses a similar approach to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) organization, using DMT alongside regular therapy sessions to help treat serious depression. MAPS used MDMA-assisted psychotherapy to help patients with PTSD. The company completed phase-one clinical trials in September 2021, using patients without major depression to demonstrate the physical safety of the approach.

They are now moving onto phase two trials involving patients with major depressive disorder. The patients will be given an intravenous dose of DMT and accompanied by a therapist for their trip, which is expected to last around 20 to 25 minutes. They will then undergo an integration therapy session, serving as both aftercare and a debrief to help them understand and process their experience.

"DMT can really blow your mind. You can attain insights or remember things that you previously weren't aware of, which could be influencing or causing your depression," said Rick Strassman, author of "DMT: The Spirit Molecule" and adjunct associate professor of psychiatry at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Buy at Amazon

DMT: The Spirit Molecule: A Doctor's Revolutionary Research

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.67
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2022 at 2:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.