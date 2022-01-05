NASA confirms massive asteroid will approach Earth soon at 43,000 mph

Reports and NASA's own database indicate that a large asteroid will soon be approaching Earth at ridiculous speeds.

According to Latestly.com that cites NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office that records and tracks Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), an asteroid that is twice the size of the Empire State Building will be approaching Earth at the end of the month. The report states that the asteroid is set to safely fly past Earth at 0.01325 astronomical units (AU), or 1,231,664 miles - 5 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

NASA's database states that the closest approach for the asteroid dubbed 7482 (1994 PC1) will be on January 18. It should be noted that this asteroid won't be the only asteroid to approach Earth, as NASA's database indicates there is a selection of much smaller asteroids scheduled to fly past Earth in the days leading up to the 1994 PC1 fly-by. If you are interested in learning more about asteroids, check out the below link.

