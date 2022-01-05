All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA confirms massive asteroid will approach Earth soon at 43,000 mph

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office confirmed an asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will approach Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 12:06 AM CST
Reports and NASA's own database indicate that a large asteroid will soon be approaching Earth at ridiculous speeds.

According to Latestly.com that cites NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office that records and tracks Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), an asteroid that is twice the size of the Empire State Building will be approaching Earth at the end of the month. The report states that the asteroid is set to safely fly past Earth at 0.01325 astronomical units (AU), or 1,231,664 miles - 5 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

NASA's database states that the closest approach for the asteroid dubbed 7482 (1994 PC1) will be on January 18. It should be noted that this asteroid won't be the only asteroid to approach Earth, as NASA's database indicates there is a selection of much smaller asteroids scheduled to fly past Earth in the days leading up to the 1994 PC1 fly-by. If you are interested in learning more about asteroids, check out the below link.

Read more: NASA reveals how you can watch fireballs in the night sky very soon

NEWS SOURCES:latestly.com, cneos.jpl.nasa.gov, ssd.jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
