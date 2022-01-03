NFTs hit with rocky week as theft, adoption and Eminem surface

Much has occurred in the last week in the NFT space as millions of dollars have been stolen while celebrities' adoption continues.

According to a report from Decrypt, Ozzy Osbourne has announced via his official Twitter account that he is releasing his own collection of NFTs. The singer, songwriter, and television personality announced the launch of "CryptoBatz" which will include 9,666 unique bats that are designed by Osbourne. Along with the NFT announcement, Osbourne directed everyone to the new CryptoBatz Discord server, where interested buyers will be able to get into the pre-sale.

In some not-so-positive NFT news, NFT collector Todd Kramer tweeted that 15 Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs had been stolen from him by a hacker worth around $2.2 million. Kramer described the realization of what had happened as "arguably the worst night of my life".

Additionally, Kramer said that someone had frozen the NFTs, with many suspecting it was the market hosting the sale of the digital art, OpenSea. In response to the purported freeze, many suggested the action was "anti-crypto" as the blockchain is predicated on decentralized ownership of assets.

Rumors are also circulating that Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape NFT after the famous rapper changed his profile picture on his official Twitter account to a Bored Ape wearing a gold chain and jacket.