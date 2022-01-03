All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NFTs hit with rocky week as theft, adoption and Eminem surface

Much has occurred in the last week in the NFT space as millions of dollars have been stolen while celebrities' adoption continues.

Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 2:04 AM CST
Over the New Year holidays, the NFT space has been hit with ups and downs as millions of dollars worth of digital collections have been stolen while celebrities continue their adoption.

According to a report from Decrypt, Ozzy Osbourne has announced via his official Twitter account that he is releasing his own collection of NFTs. The singer, songwriter, and television personality announced the launch of "CryptoBatz" which will include 9,666 unique bats that are designed by Osbourne. Along with the NFT announcement, Osbourne directed everyone to the new CryptoBatz Discord server, where interested buyers will be able to get into the pre-sale.

In some not-so-positive NFT news, NFT collector Todd Kramer tweeted that 15 Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs had been stolen from him by a hacker worth around $2.2 million. Kramer described the realization of what had happened as "arguably the worst night of my life".

Additionally, Kramer said that someone had frozen the NFTs, with many suspecting it was the market hosting the sale of the digital art, OpenSea. In response to the purported freeze, many suggested the action was "anti-crypto" as the blockchain is predicated on decentralized ownership of assets.

Posted to Twitter on Nov 3, 2021.

Rumors are also circulating that Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape NFT after the famous rapper changed his profile picture on his official Twitter account to a Bored Ape wearing a gold chain and jacket.

NEWS SOURCES:decrypt.co, decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

