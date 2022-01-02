Twitch co-founder launches Fractal NFT marketplace

Shortly after a $149,000 NFT scam, the Fractal NFT trading site is currently open for business.

Fractal, the new NFT marketplace from Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, is now live and the first trades have taken place. Fractal is built on the Solana blockchain and its NFTs are currently selling from anywhere between 0.07 SOL to a whopping 14.00 SOL, or roughly $20,000.

The marketplace has integration with popular blockchain games like Panzerdogs, Aurory, Portals, Photo Finish, Genopets, Gaveworld, Nyan Heroes, Mini Royale, and Solchicks. Users can buy NFTs directly from developers in scheduled drops, or trade with other users across the Fractal platform. Kan also reveals that the official Fractal NFTs have now dropped

"Fractal is a marketplace for gamers made by gamers. We believe it can help bring new audiences to discover NFTs and the possibilities offered by our open gaming Metaverse, so we're happy to see users will soon be able to exchange, sell their virtual LANDS NFTs and game assets on Fractal," said Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox.