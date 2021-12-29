All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO ships with 'reversed' memory capacitor

ASUS stuffs up pretty bad: ROG Maximus Z690 HERO motherboard and 'Code 53' errors and burning issues: reverse memory capacitor.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 11:01 PM CST
A major defect has been detected in the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO motherboards, which are spitting out "Code 53" errors and some of them are burning... yeah, with fire and stuff.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO ships with 'reversed' memory capacitor 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO motherboards have been confirmed by the manufacturer to have some major issues, with the Taiwanese giant offering a free replacement to any user that has been affected. OC enthusiast Bullzoid over at Actually Hardcore Overclocking did an investigation and found one of the memory capacitors on the board was reversed... causing all those "Code 53" errors.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO motherboards with the part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0, and serial number starting with MA, MB, or MC.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO ships with 'reversed' memory capacitor 02 | TweakTown.com

"To our valued ASUS Customers,

ASUS is committed to producing the highest quality products and we take every incident report from our valued customers very seriously. We have recently received incident reports regarding the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard. In our ongoing investigation, we have preliminarily identified a potential reversed memory capacitor issue in the production process from one of the production lines that may cause debug error code 53, no post, or motherboard components damage. The issue potentially affects units manufactured in 2021 with the part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0 and serial number starting with MA, MB, or MC.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO ships with 'reversed' memory capacitor 03 | TweakTown.com

You can identify your part number by referring to the product packaging: Please reference the attached image

As of December 28, 2021, there have been a few incidents reported in North America. Going forward, we are continuing our thorough inspection with our suppliers and customers to identify all possible affected ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards in the market and will be working with relevant government agencies on a replacement program.

Thank you so much to everyone for your patience and support while we are working through the replacement program.

If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact ASUS customer service.

Contact options

  • ASUS Support Website - https://www.asus.com/us/support/
  • ASUS Online Chat - https://icr-am.asus.com/webchat/icr.html...
  • ASUS MyASUS App - You can use via Windows or Android or iOS https://www.asus.com/us/support/MyASUS-deeplink/

Best regards,

The ASUS Team"

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

