COLORFUL intros Warhalberd CN600 NVMe M.2 Gen 3 SSDs, 256GB for $39

COLORFUL's new Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSD are available in 256GB and 512GB capacities, costing just $39 and $59, respectively.

COLORFUL has just introduced 2 new entry-level PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, with the new Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSD being offered in 256GB and 512GB capacities.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSDs are the first PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs that COLORFUL has made, with the Chinese manufacturer teaming with Yangtze Memory (YMTC) and Maxio Technology for its new CN600 SSD. The collaboration between the 3 companies allowed COLORFUL to ensure the quality and performance of the flash components and the NVMe controller.

COLORFUL's new entry-level Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSDs are available in the low-profile form in the standard 2280 M.2 form factor, which means it'll fit into virtually anything: desktop PCs, laptops, ultrabooks, and mini-PCs. The PCIe 3.0 x4 interface allows it to reach not-so-entry-level read speeds of up to 3.3GB/sec (3300MB/sec) and writes of up to 2.6GB/sec (2600MB/sec).

COLORFUL will be offerings its new Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSDs in 256GB for $39, while the bigger 512GB SSD costs $59.