All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI GS77 Stealth packs Intel Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

MSI's next-gen GS Stealth gaming laptops are coming, rocking Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and Ampere 'Ti' GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 6:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI is gearing up for a big CES 2022 next week, with the company teasing their new GS77 Stealth gaming laptop that features a bunch of huge upgrades and technologies under its mobile hood.

MSI GS77 Stealth packs Intel Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new MSI GS77 Stealth gaming laptop rocks Intel's very latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" series CPUs, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads of processing power. We should expect to see multiple variants of the GS77 Stealth, with the new gaming laptop starting at the Core i7-12700H + GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Max-Q through to the flagship Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Max-Q.

MSI's upcoming flagship GS77 Stealth and its Intel Core i9-12900H (14C/20T) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU are joined by 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, 2TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the option of multiple displays, with all 3 resolutions and multiple refresh rates included -- oh, and they're all IPS-based panels, too.

  • 17.3-inch 4K @ 120Hz
  • 17.3-inch 1440p @ 240Hz
  • 17.3-inch 1080p @ 360Hz
MSI GS77 Stealth packs Intel Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 02 | TweakTown.com

MSI is expected to unveil the new GS66 Stealth as well, which will feature identical specs but arrive with a smaller 15.6-inch panel in 4K, 1440p, and 1080p offerings. We'll know all the exact specs when MSI makes their new GS77 and GS66 Stealth gaming laptops official at CES 2022 next week.

Buy at Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth 10SE-620 17.3' 240Hz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1349.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2021 at 6:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.