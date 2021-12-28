MSI GS77 Stealth packs Intel Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

MSI is gearing up for a big CES 2022 next week, with the company teasing their new GS77 Stealth gaming laptop that features a bunch of huge upgrades and technologies under its mobile hood.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new MSI GS77 Stealth gaming laptop rocks Intel's very latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" series CPUs, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads of processing power. We should expect to see multiple variants of the GS77 Stealth, with the new gaming laptop starting at the Core i7-12700H + GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Max-Q through to the flagship Core i9-12900H + RTX 3080 Ti Max-Q.

MSI's upcoming flagship GS77 Stealth and its Intel Core i9-12900H (14C/20T) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU are joined by 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, 2TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the option of multiple displays, with all 3 resolutions and multiple refresh rates included -- oh, and they're all IPS-based panels, too.

17.3-inch 4K @ 120Hz

17.3-inch 1440p @ 240Hz

17.3-inch 1080p @ 360Hz

MSI is expected to unveil the new GS66 Stealth as well, which will feature identical specs but arrive with a smaller 15.6-inch panel in 4K, 1440p, and 1080p offerings. We'll know all the exact specs when MSI makes their new GS77 and GS66 Stealth gaming laptops official at CES 2022 next week.