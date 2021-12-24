All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Revolutionary metal 3D printing method produces nanoscale objects

A new 3D printing technique can produce copper objects only 25 nanometers long, significantly smaller than previously possible.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Dec 24 2021 2:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers from the University of Oldenburg have successfully fabricated tiny metal objects with their new 3D printing technique.

Revolutionary metal 3D printing method produces nanoscale objects 01 | TweakTown.com

In collaboration with researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the research team has published a new study in Nano Letters detailing the technique. The electrochemical method used makes objects out of copper as small as 25 nanometers, around 3000 times thinner than a human hair.

The method is similar to electroplating, which involves depositing positively-charged metal ions onto a negatively-charged electrode, forming a neutral, solid metal layer. The team used a solution of positively-charged copper ions in a pipette which passed them through a print nozzle with an opening of as small as 1.6 nanometers, which only allows two copper ions through simultaneously onto a negatively charged substrate.

The team could precisely control the structure by adjusting the size of the print nozzle opening and electrical current between the positive and negative electrodes in the setup. The smallest object possible, 25 nanometers, is equivalent to only 195 copper atoms in a row. Compared to 3D printing metal powders, which can achieve 100-micrometer resolutions, this method can produce up to 4,000 times smaller objects.

"The technology we are working on combines both worlds-metal printing and nanoscale precision," said Dr. Dmitry Momotenko of the University of Oldenburg.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Fully Open Source with Resume Printing

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£184.00
£184.00£184.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2021 at 10:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.